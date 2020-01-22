Consultation launched on how Brent's neighbourhood community levy money should be spent

Council chiefs want you to have a say on how cash from developers should be spent.

Brent has launched a consultation on how to spend community levy cash. Picture: Brent Council Brent has launched a consultation on how to spend community levy cash. Picture: Brent Council

Brent Council is holding a consultation on local priorities for the Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy (NCIL) until February 5.

The money is a portion of levy placed on developers to improve the infrastructure in places where development is taking place.

You can share views on the types of projects the council should be investing in to improve their area. Council officers will then decide which priorities to concentrating on over the next three years.

Cllr Shama Tatler, regeneration, property and planning chief, said: "Brent is one of the first boroughs to enshrine the principle that where developers benefit, so should local people. Our programme has invested millions in local projects, a fact we're proud of, but we want to hear from you so that we can continue to invest in the areas that matter to you."

Visit https://rb.gy/a57r1v or put #NCIL into social media