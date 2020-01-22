Search

Advanced search

Consultation launched on how Brent's neighbourhood community levy money should be spent

PUBLISHED: 10:15 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 22 January 2020

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Archant

Council chiefs want you to have a say on how cash from developers should be spent.

Brent has launched a consultation on how to spend community levy cash. Picture: Brent CouncilBrent has launched a consultation on how to spend community levy cash. Picture: Brent Council

Brent Council is holding a consultation on local priorities for the Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy (NCIL) until February 5.

You may also want to watch:

The money is a portion of levy placed on developers to improve the infrastructure in places where development is taking place.

You can share views on the types of projects the council should be investing in to improve their area. Council officers will then decide which priorities to concentrating on over the next three years.

Cllr Shama Tatler, regeneration, property and planning chief, said: "Brent is one of the first boroughs to enshrine the principle that where developers benefit, so should local people. Our programme has invested millions in local projects, a fact we're proud of, but we want to hear from you so that we can continue to invest in the areas that matter to you."

Visit https://rb.gy/a57r1v or put #NCIL into social media

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Verdict: QPR showed their nastier side in win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Kilburn man accepts emergency help after dust allergy forces him from home

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Verdict: QPR showed their nastier side in win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Kilburn man accepts emergency help after dust allergy forces him from home

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Consultation launched on how Brent’s neighbourhood community levy money should be spent

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Fraud complaints over high-end furniture seller that shut down overnight

The Brent Cross branch of Dogtas Exclusive, as it looked in early 2019. Picture: Google Streetview

QPR transfer rumours: Bristol City target striker Wells

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Kilburn darts star Beeney secures PDC Tour Card

Kilburn darts player Aaron Beeney. Picture: Aaron Beeney
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists