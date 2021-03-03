Week of virtual events in Brent to mark International Women's Day

Published: 12:56 PM March 3, 2021

Dame Elilzabeth Anionwu with her book 'Mixed Blessing from a Cambridge Union'. - Credit: Northwick Park Hospital

Dame Elizabeth Nneka Anionwu and Andria Zafirakou are among the speakers at a special week-long event to celebrate International Women's Day.

Brent Council’s Gender Equality Network is hosting a series of free virtual events, including a book club and a coffee morning, between March 8 to 12.

International Women's Day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

"Choose to challenge" is this year's theme, highlighting the effects of gender inequality and how to create an inclusive world.

Monday's launch features a panel discussion including author Shrabani Basu, and sickle cell specialist Dame Elizabeth Nneka Anionwu.

Throughout the week Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of the Women’s Budget Group, will be in conversation with Brent Central MP Dawn Butler.

Alperton Community School teacher Andria Zafirakou is speaking at an International Women's Day event - Credit: Alperton Community School

Alperton Community School teacher Andria Zafirakou, winner of the Global Teacher Prize in 2018, is also taking part.

Cllr Margaret McLennan, deputy leader of Brent Council, said: “The theme of this year’s celebrations is Choose to Challenge so please join me in learning how we can challenge gender bias in our lives and help work towards a more inclusive world for everyone.”

For a free ticket and more information, visit www.iwd2021brent.eventbrite.co.uk/