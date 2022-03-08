Hundreds of homeless could be housed in Brent tower block

Hundreds of homeless families could be housed in a new tower block that has been bought up by a North London council.

Brent Council confirmed it will purchase a site in Edgware Road, Colindale, which will be used as temporary accommodation.

The new building, which will be up to 18 storeys high, will have 110 flats, alongside five retail units, which will either be rented out on a short-term basis or sold with 125 year leases.

Housing lead councillor Eleanor Southwood said this was an opportunity the council could not pass up on as it will help “get people off the housing waiting list”.

The flats will be offered up under local housing allowance, which for Brent is currently between £115 and £379 a month.

The cost of the purchase was not revealed under the Local Government Act 1972 but, according to a Brent Council report, it is deemed to be financially viable.

Plans for the building were formally approved in July 2021, where it was initially set to be offered up for general sale.

As part of this initial agreement, just 14 homes (13 per cent) were deemed affordable, which were to be advertised as shared ownership.

Despite being approved by the council, it was met with some opposition, with local residents criticising the size of the building and the impact it will have on the surrounding area.

They suggested the new development will increase the impact on parking and traffic congestion on and around the A5.

They added it would put a strain on local infrastructure, particularly on the schools and GP surgeries in the area.

And they felt the lack of affordable housing meant the development would not serve local people or help address the borough’s housing crisis.

This final point has been addressed by the council’s purchase, with all units set to help those in need of accommodation.