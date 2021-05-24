Published: 4:07 PM May 24, 2021

The warehouse in Willesden where a business has been given an alcohol licence - Credit: Google

An online food and drink delivery service operating out of a warehouse in a “quiet residential road” in Willesden has been given a green light to sell alcohol despite neighbours’ objections.

Brent Council’s licensing committee approved an application by Gorillas Technologies to deliver alcohol from 8am to midnight seven days a week from a site in Bryan Avenue at a meeting on Tuesday (May 18).

The company – which offers courier delivered groceries “within ten minutes” – was already able to operate between these hours but sought to secure permission to sell beer, wine, and spirits.

Several residents who opposed to the concept of the business saw this application as an opportunity to highlight their concerns, including the impact of noise and the dangers attached to an increase in traffic.

The proposed hours were described as “excessive”, while it was suggested the service was out of character for the street.

You may also want to watch:

Sean Collins, of Bryan Avenue, said the service would result in a “constant, stressing presence for residents” which would “make lives unliveable”.

He added it would bring an increase in regular traffic as drivers came to and from the site, which could pose a danger to other road users and those living nearby.

There were also concerns the sale of alcohol could attract thieves to the area, which could make other properties more vulnerable.

Craig Baylis, the solicitor representing Gorillas, reiterated the fact the business will be able to sell general groceries irrespective of obtaining a licence.

However, he also noted the lack of objections from the police and Brent Council’s licensing officers and pointed out approving the application would give residents “an element of control” as they could measure Gorillas’ performance against the conditions.

Mr Baylis explained couriers would be required to wait inside when collecting deliveries to alleviate any noise, while all bikes would be e-bikes limited to 15mph to reduce the risk of traffic incidents.

He agreed for large lorry deliveries to be carried out only between 9am and 3pm, while contact numbers would be made available for residents if they had any further concerns to raise.

Despite the objections, which included disappointment around the lack of engagement with the public from Gorillas, the committee approved the licence subject to the conditions.