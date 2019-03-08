Search

Council approves £700,000 early intervention programme to reduce violence in Brent

PUBLISHED: 07:25 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 15 November 2019

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Archant

Cabinet chiefs have approved a £700k programme aimed at providing earlier intervention to prevent serious violence in Brent.

The money, agreed at a cabinet meeting on November 11, will enable an existing service run by St Giles Trust to reach more people at risk of becoming involved in gangs.

The service will include more street-based outreach workers trained to identify vulnerable young people, who may be suffering from mental health difficulties, and offer them advice and assistance.

Women at risk of criminal exploitation will also receive tailored 1:1 help.

St Giles, based in Camberwell, has successfully reduced the rate at which young offenders reoffend by 52 pc.

A new community liaison officer would also be appointed to act as a link between local people, the council and partners like the police and health services, among others.

The approach is in line with the Mayor of London's public health approach, which looks to balance enforcement with more holistic, preventative measures.

