Brent: Extra £3m to help struggling in cost of living crisis

William Mata

Published: 1:06 PM June 21, 2022
Help has been offered to those hardest hit in the crisis - Credit: William Mata

Those hardest hit by rising bills and grocery prices will be supported by an extra £3m support injection, Brent Council has said.

The authority last week voted to increase its resident support fund to keep people out of debt or rent arrears, as well as to give those already in debt a breather rather than taking out further loans. 

Brent Council has said free, impartial advice on reducing debts is also available for those who need it.

Councillor Eleanor Southwood said: "We need both long and short term thinking to support our residents during this cost of living crisis and beyond. 

“We will continue to build council homes and use our influence to increase the amount of genuinely affordable housing in the borough.

“We're working with health partners to tackle inequalities and with local employers to create more jobs that pay a living wage or higher."

