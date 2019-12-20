Comedian Lateef Lovejoy believes the Brent Community Lottery is a 'brilliant idea'
PUBLISHED: 09:42 20 December 2019
Andy Ash
Brent-born actor and comedian Lateef Lovejoy dropped in to help council chiefs launch tickets sales for the weekly Brent Community Lottery.
The entertainer joined Cllr Tom Miller at the Brent Civic Centre on December 16 and praised the that sees residents win cash while raising money for good causes "that do amazing work".
The lottery, launched in June, gives an income stream to the local voluntary and community sector in Brent. Anyone who buys a £1 ticket can win up to £25,000 while raising money for a cause of their choosing.
Of cash raised, 60 per cent goes straight to the projects with the other 40pc providing the prize money, covering VAT and the running of the scheme. Mr Lovejoy said: "Don't delay, buy your ticket today."
Cllr Miller added: "We hope people will buy tickets knowing that they are supporting their local charity or good cause as well as having the added incentive of winning some cash."