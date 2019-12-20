Search

Comedian Lateef Lovejoy believes the Brent Community Lottery is a 'brilliant idea'

PUBLISHED: 09:42 20 December 2019

Brent's deputy mayor Cllr Lia Collacicco, Lateef Lovejoy and Cllr Tom Miller promote the Brent Community Lottery. Picture: Andy Ash

Brent's deputy mayor Cllr Lia Collacicco, Lateef Lovejoy and Cllr Tom Miller promote the Brent Community Lottery. Picture: Andy Ash

Andy Ash

Brent-born actor and comedian Lateef Lovejoy dropped in to help council chiefs launch tickets sales for the weekly Brent Community Lottery.

Comedian Lateef Lovejoy says Brent Community Lottery is a 'briliant idea'. Picture: Andy Ash

The entertainer joined Cllr Tom Miller at the Brent Civic Centre on December 16 and praised the that sees residents win cash while raising money for good causes "that do amazing work".

You may also want to watch:

The lottery, launched in June, gives an income stream to the local voluntary and community sector in Brent. Anyone who buys a £1 ticket can win up to £25,000 while raising money for a cause of their choosing.

Of cash raised, 60 per cent goes straight to the projects with the other 40pc providing the prize money, covering VAT and the running of the scheme. Mr Lovejoy said: "Don't delay, buy your ticket today."

Brent's deputy mayor Cllr Lia Collacicco, Lateef Lovejoy and Cllr Tom Miller promote the Brent Community Lottery. Picture: Andy AshBrent's deputy mayor Cllr Lia Collacicco, Lateef Lovejoy and Cllr Tom Miller promote the Brent Community Lottery. Picture: Andy Ash

Cllr Miller added: "We hope people will buy tickets knowing that they are supporting their local charity or good cause as well as having the added incentive of winning some cash."

brentcommunitylottery.co.uk

