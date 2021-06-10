News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Brent groups join forces to campaign for better pavements

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:17 AM June 10, 2021    Updated: 10:48 AM June 10, 2021
Pavements de-slabbed in Brondesbury Road

Pavements de-slabbed in Brondesbury Road to be replaced by asphalt following failed opposition by residents - Credit: Flavia Rittner

Communities across Brent exasperated with seeing their streets asphalted have joined together to confront the council.

Eleven groups have come together to form Brent Residents Against Asphalt Pavements [BRAAP] to campaign in reversing Brent Council’s policy of asphalting at all costs.

Asphalt pavement brent

Cracked and buckled asphalt in Dartmouth Road, Brent - Credit: Maggie Chambers

Robin Sharp, joint convenor of the group, said: “This is a unique coming together of 11 residents’ groups and associations in Brent objecting to replacing long-lasting paving slabs with cheap impermeable tarmac. 

"[The tarnac] heaves and cracks, grows moss and looks awful when repaired, radiates heat into the urban environment and is opposed by more than 95 per cent of residents.

"They say the policy is cost-driven, but they should be planning for the long term, with sustainability at the fore."

You may also want to watch:

A primary action is to write a scoping paper reporting the shortcomings of Brent's 2016 policy to replace paving slabs on the borough's pavements with tarmac.

BRAAP has sent the paper to Councillor Roxanne Mashari, chairman of Brent Scrutiny Committee for Resources and the Public Realm, asking for an investigation into the processes that lead to the policy along, with its implementation and to recommend an approach which takes account of residents’ input.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize
  2. 2 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
  3. 3 Teenager killed sisters in 'sacrifice' deal with the devil, court hears
  1. 4 Appeal after passengers assaulted on buses in Cricklewood
  2. 5 Man in hospital following shooting in Neasden
  3. 6 Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing
  4. 7 Man charged with Colindale murder
  5. 8 Harlesden teacher wins award for creating a foodbank during the pandemic
  6. 9 Four men connected to Craig Small's death in Wembley to appear for trial next year
  7. 10 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital

The group's paper includes complaints that Brent’s 2016 policy was introduced using "hard to understand and unconvincing financial arguments".

It highlights a lack of transparency on the long-term running costs of asphalt vs re-laying paving slabs and the 95 per cent of petitioned residents who objected to the asphalted pavements amid concerns for the local environment. 

Neighbours against the uprooting of paving stones for asphalt on Dartmouth Road

Neighbours against the uprooting of paving stones for asphalt on Dartmouth Road - Credit: Archant

The report listed concerns that the council has a track record for ignoring concerns. 

In 2016 Willesden residents accused the council of "cheating" them when two petitions signed by neighbours in Greary Road was ignored by the council

In March this year tensions inflamed when neighbours in Brondesbury were "disinvited" to a meeting.

Neighbours in conservation areas such as Dartmouth Road, and Clifford Gardens also claim to have been let down.

The 11 groups are Aylestone Park Residents’ and Tenants’ Association, Barn Hill Residents’ Association, Brondesbury Road Group, Chandos Road Group, Clifford Gardens Group, Kensal Rise Residents’ Association, Kensal Triangle Residents’ Association, Kilburn Village Residents’ Association, Mapesbury Pavements Action Group, Queens Park Area Residents’ Association and Willesden Green Residents’ Association.

Brent Council has been approached for comment.

Environment News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Gun crime | Video

Grandmother's plea for witnesses a year after toddler shot in Harlesden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Graham and Menelik Boland

Gun crime

Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Big Bite was found to be Kilburn's best

The best 5 fish and chip restaurants in Kilburn, according to TripAdvisor

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
QPR's Charlie Austin and Derby's Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball

Queens Park Rangers

New QPR signing Charlie Austin excited to see what they can achieve

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus