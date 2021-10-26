Published: 3:50 PM October 26, 2021

Brent is launching its Climate Festival 2021 with an interactive installation - Credit: Brent Council

Brent Council is hosting a two-week Climate Festival with activities and a rallying cry to act now to protect the planet.

The council is launching its Together Towards Zero climate pledge ahead of the festival that runs from November 1 to 12.

The festival is a reflection of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow happening at the same time.

Residents can visit the council's pledge website and commit to making one change, big or small, to reduce their carbon footprint and get closer to the goal of becoming a carbon zero borough by 2030.

On November 1, people can explore an interactive installation outside Ealing Road Library.

On November 8 religious leaders in Brent will share their thoughts on climate change and their faith for a photo series.

The following day a free e-book of recipes submitted by 20 locals will be launched.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, lead member for environment said: "We hope you can join some of the many events that are taking place, and please take a pledge for climate change to make a positive change for you and your loved ones."

Visit: https://www.brent.gov.uk/brentclimatefestival