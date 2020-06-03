Search

Brent Civic Centre turns purple to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:50 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 03 June 2020

Brent Civic Centre was lit purple on June 2 to support Black Lives Matter. Picture: Brent Council

Brent Civic Centre was lit purple on June 2 to support Black Lives Matter. Picture: Brent Council

Brent Council

Brent Civic Centre showed solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter campaign by lighting up its building in Wembley Park.

The Town Hall in Engineers Way was lit purple yesterday evening (June 2) to show solidarity with the campaign and to condemn “the appalling, brutal and callous murder of George Floyd” in the United States of America.

Black Lives Matter is a global campaign against violence and systematic racism towards black and ethnic minority people after a video showing a Minneapolis officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck went viral.

You may also want to watch:

The 46-year-old died on May 25 less than 20 minutes after a deli employee called 911, accusing him of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Both peaceful and violent protests have been held in several US cities since the end of May as well as peaceful protests in London, Manchester and other cities across the UK

Brent Council said: “We in Brent, both as a community and as a council, are very proud of our diversity.

“We will not tolerate such lack of respect and brutality in our borough.

“Let’s all stand together at such a very difficult time.”

