Two charities receive cheques from former Brent mayor

Published: 11:04 AM July 29, 2021

Two charity chiefs have thanked Brent's former mayor who raised more than £50,000 towards their causes.

Former mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi presented cheques to the Sickle Cell Society, based in Harlesden, and Jason Roberts Foundation, based in Stonebridge, at Bridgestone Arena, in Hillside on July 26,

The funds were raised over his 2019-2021 mayoral term.

Cllr Ezeajughi, who represents Stonebridge ward, said it was a "pleasure" to present cheques to "two charities that are very close to my heart, and even more so after all the challenges of the last 18 months".

He thanked both charities for hosting and promoting fundraising events during his mayoral term.

He added: "I know this money will help both charities continue their important work and I look forward to seeing its impact."

The Jason Roberts Foundation, that works to change outcomes for the most marginalised and empowering communities through local grassroots projects across the UK received £21,289.69.

Chief exec Otis Roberts, said trustees, staff and volunteers were "extremely proud to have been chosen as the mayor's charity".

"We would like to thank the former mayor Ernest, the leader and the councillors who have supported us in our journey in this wonderful borough," he said.

"Being one of the chosen charities has increased the profile of the organisation and allowed us to have a deeper impact in the community through our growing projects.

"It was also great to work with the Sickle Cell Society over the past two years. The monies raised will allow JRF to increase our participation, widen our outreach and build the organisation as part of our sustainability model."

The Sickle Cell Society supports those affected by sickle cell disorders, which affect red blood cells to improve their overall quality of life.

John James, chief exec thanked Cllr Ezeajughi and his wife for their "dedicated fundraising" after being presented with a cheque for £29,620.68.

"Ernest's efforts have spread our message to so many people, not just here in Brent but across the world, helping highlight the work we do and raise awareness for those affected by a sickle cell disorder," he added.

"The money raised, will be used to continue delivering the important services we provide to the sickle cell community."