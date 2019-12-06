General Election 2019: Brent Central candidates gathering for a hustings in Willesden

Fighting for Brent Central. Clockwise: Dawn Butler (L) David Brecia (C) Deborah Unger (LD) Willliam Relton (G) Archant

All four Brent Central candidates are gathering in Willesden for a hustings.

Brent Trades Council (BTC) is organising the husting this Saturday at 3pm at the new Testament Church of God in the High Road.

Labour's Dawn Butler is due sit alongside first-time candidates David Brescia for the Conservatives, Deborah Unger for the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party's William Relton. BTC's Mary Adossides, who is chairing the event, said: "Each candidate will talk about themselves and what they've done locally. Lots of questions will be asked. I'm sure Brexit will come up but I will ensure that questions are varied. On their party's manifestos they all pledge to defeat austerity. There will be issues on the future of the NHS, on Universal Credit, foodbanks and all of them.

Contact brenttradescouncil@hotmail.com for further information