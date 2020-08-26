Brent Council ‘can’t fault’ South Kilburn regeneration despite resident concerns

Brent Council celebrated a year since residents in South Kilburn voted for major regeneration schemes in the area to continue – despite concerns around the quality and affordability of housing.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday (August 17), councillors spoke of how the estate has been “transformed”, with residents eager to move into new accommodation. The deputy leader of Brent Council, Cllr Margaret McLennan, said she “can’t fault” the work carried out, while Cllr Shama Tatler, who is responsible for property, planning and regeneration at the council, said she is “consistently really proud of the scheme”. It comes despite concerns at the timing of the ballot from some living in South Kilburn. Campaigners who urged residents to vote ‘no’ last year called for more council homes to be built and wanted more assurances that all properties would be of a “high standard”. Pete Firmin, an activist for council tenants, said: “The council should call it to a halt until all the issues are addressed and it can come back with a better deal. “Officers are presenting it as offering up brand-new flats without highlighting any of the downsides.” Others have expressed concerns about the amount of council homes offered as part of the regeneration. A blog post by Life in Kilburn, following a meeting with Cllr Tatler earlier this year, showed plans to provide 925 council homes – a drop from 1,200 before regeneration – alongside 725 social homes run by housing associations. These figures suggest a 53-47 per cent split in favour of social housing over privately rented homes, and Cllr Tatler said the council should surpass its target of 50 per cent, which, at this stage, is viewed as the “minimum”.