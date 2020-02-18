Search

Brent communities celebrate 100 years of council homes

PUBLISHED: 14:59 18 February 2020

Communities in Brent celebrated 100 years of council homes. Picture: Brent Council

Communities in Brent celebrated 100 years of council homes. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Communities gathered in Wembley Park to celebrate 100 years of council homes at an event hosted by Brent Council in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Housing.

The event at Brent Civic Centre, hosted by Brent Council and the Chartered Institute of Housing, celebrated the creation of council homes, the people who live in them and their contributions to society.

The Addison Act passed in 1919 paved the way for councils to build safe, secure and affordable homes following the end of the First World War.

Parliament gave the go ahead for 500,000 new homes to be built by local councils for returning soldiers and working families.

Policies later led to a social housing crisis but Brent is investing £300m to build £1,000 more in the next five years.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, Brent's housing chief, said: " We were so happy to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of council homes, and dedicated this event to all those residents who have played a big part in making Brent a great place to live."

