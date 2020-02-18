Brent communities celebrate 100 years of council homes

Communities in Brent celebrated 100 years of council homes. Picture: Brent Council Archant

Communities gathered in Wembley Park to celebrate 100 years of council homes at an event hosted by Brent Council in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Housing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event at Brent Civic Centre, hosted by Brent Council and the Chartered Institute of Housing, celebrated the creation of council homes, the people who live in them and their contributions to society.

You may also want to watch:

The Addison Act passed in 1919 paved the way for councils to build safe, secure and affordable homes following the end of the First World War.

Parliament gave the go ahead for 500,000 new homes to be built by local councils for returning soldiers and working families.

Policies later led to a social housing crisis but Brent is investing £300m to build £1,000 more in the next five years.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, Brent's housing chief, said: " We were so happy to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of council homes, and dedicated this event to all those residents who have played a big part in making Brent a great place to live."