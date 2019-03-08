Brent Carers Centre launches £20,000 fundraising appeal after funding slashed by Brent Council

An awarding winning carer's charity in Brent has launched a £20,000 fundraising appeal to save it from closing after 25 years.

Brent Carers Centre (BCC), which provides support for thousands of carers from its base in the Willesden Medical Centre, High Road, has had its funding slashed by Brent Council.

The charity is celebrating its 25th anniversary on November 21 at the Sattavis Patidar Centre, in Forty Avenue, Wembley from 10am to 3pm hoping it's not the last time.

Staff have launched a crowdfunding page which includes an urgent appeal by a carer dependant on their services.

Chief exec Anne-Marie Morris said: "Brent Council will no longer fund Brent Carers Centre to support carer in the borough.

Whilst this has been devastating news for both staff and carers, Brent Carers Centre have no plans to close.

"We do have some existing smaller contracts in place supporting carers in the borough which will continue.

"We are therefore asking carers and the public to get behind us and support our crowdfunding appeal.

"We want to continue to deliver meaningful carers support services which our carers value and rely on."

As previously reported the charity lost the bid the council's "Gateway to Support Services" contract which will likely go to a consortium led by Age UK, Harrow and Hillingdon. Harrow Mencap and Capable Communities.

The charity, founded in 1994, has won many awards in its 25-year history including Best Independent Carer Support Service in London in the Social Care Awards for the last three consecutive years.

And it was nominated by Brent Central MP Dawn Butler for the Care and Compassion Award at the NHS 70 Parliamentary Awards last year.

BCC provides care when a family member or close friend is struggling, for people who are ill, disabled or frail, have a mental health issue, or live with a long term conditions such as dementia or multiple sclerosis.

"We hope that with the support of carers, the community and local businesses, we can build on and expand our existing services, to continue to make a real difference in the lives of carers and their families in the borough," Ms Morris added.

To donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/carer-support-services