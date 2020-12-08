Brent buildings lit up to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020
PUBLISHED: 13:27 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 08 December 2020
Buildings around the borough were illuminated purple on International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020.
Brent Civic Centre and Wembley Stadium were both lit up indigo for the #PurpleLightUp campaign, which marks the international day on December 3.
It also coincided with another campaign by charity Leonard Cheshire called #ISeePurple, which asked the public to post a purple picture to social media and donate £5 to help disabled people be connected this Christmas.
Cllr Margaret McLennan, deputy leader of Brent Council, said: “The International Day for Persons with Disabilities provides a brilliant opportunity for Brent Council to raise awareness of the challenges faced by disabled staff and residents across our borough and to celebrate diversity.
“At the council, we always seek to recruit and make the council as accessible and attractive as possible to those who consider themselves to have a disability.”
She said 10 per cent of Brent Council staff have a disability, the highest of all London boroughs.
Since 2017, #PurpleLightUp has lit iconic buildings, held events, developed workplace policies and sparked conversations about inclusion around the world.
