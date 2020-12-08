Search

Brent buildings lit up to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020

PUBLISHED: 13:27 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 08 December 2020

Brent Civic Centre lit up purple for International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020. Picture: Edward Kaimondo

Buildings around the borough were illuminated purple on International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020.

Wembley Stadium was lit up purple. Picture: Derek OkekeWembley Stadium was lit up purple. Picture: Derek Okeke

Brent Civic Centre and Wembley Stadium were both lit up indigo for the #PurpleLightUp campaign, which marks the international day on December 3.

It also coincided with another campaign by charity Leonard Cheshire called #ISeePurple, which asked the public to post a purple picture to social media and donate £5 to help disabled people be connected this Christmas.

READ MORE: Brent Civic Centre lit green to remember those who died in the Grenfell Tower blaze

Cllr Margaret McLennan, deputy leader of Brent Council, said: “The International Day for Persons with Disabilities provides a brilliant opportunity for Brent Council to raise awareness of the challenges faced by disabled staff and residents across our borough and to celebrate diversity.

“At the council, we always seek to recruit and make the council as accessible and attractive as possible to those who consider themselves to have a disability.”

She said 10 per cent of Brent Council staff have a disability, the highest of all London boroughs.

Since 2017, #PurpleLightUp has lit iconic buildings, held events, developed workplace policies and sparked conversations about inclusion around the world.

Brent buildings lit up to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020

