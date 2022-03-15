New Brondesbury Park Synagogue promises 'more inclusive' approach

Brondesbury Park Synagogue has introduced its new building to the world, and with it a new, more inclusive approach to orthodox judaism.

The synagogue’s staff and congregation of more than 1,000 celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited new building and the unveiling of a new Torah scroll last Sunday at a carnival-style street party attended by the Chief Rabbi.

The new synagogue building, which took four years to construct, opened in November last year and was needed due to the increasing size of the community.

The building, which consists of a large prayer hall, a mezzanine, a function room, designated youth area and classrooms, mainly used to host the on-site nursery, was designed both to accommodate the community’s growing membership but also to fit with the vision of the community Rabbi Baruch Levin for inclusivity.

He said: “We needed a space with a large prayer hall area but in a way that ensures it remains intimate, warm and inclusive - which is very much the ethos of our community.”

Religious services held in orthodox synagogues separate men and women with what is known as a mechitza partition. Often, women are sat upstairs in a women’s only gallery. However, Brondesbury Park Synagogue describes its approach to its female members as more egalitarian.

Female chair of the synagogue Victoria Portnoi said: “Our Bat Mitzvah girls stand up and deliver a D’vahTorah (a reflection on the weekly Torah portion) on their special shabbat. So while the boys read from the Torah and the girls don't because we are an orthodox shul, they are equally recognised.

“We take away the partition and the girls address the room - we try to make the experience equivalent to the boys for them and they feel it.”

The synagogue currently provides, and is planning for, a wide range of programming aimed at every section of its demographic. From a cooking series for men, religious services for toddlers, self defence lessons, Hebrew reading classes to a lecture series on the afterlife. These programmes are available to everyone, including non-members.

Rabbi Levin said: “We’re a broadchurch, everyone is welcome!”

As part of its accessible vision, the synagogue also does interfaith and crisis relief work. It is partnered with the local Al Khoei Mosque and mobilised as a community to help vulnerable people during lockdown and Afghan refugees. The synagogue’s Ukrainian refugee response plan is currently being worked on.

