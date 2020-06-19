Brent councillors bring back lifetime tenancies for all its housing tenants and urge all landlords to do similar

Brent cabinet members have voted to bring back lifetime tenancies for all its housing tenants.

Councillors approved a new approach to tenancies across the borough at a meeting on June 15.

Changes include ending fixed-term tenancies, and replacing them with life time tenancies, introducing “demoted tenancies” to tackle anti-social behaviour where necessary and offering joint tenancies to cohabiting couples so that both people are protected.

The council also launched a Tenancy Strategy setting out expectations of all landlords, including private landlords to do the same.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, lead member for housing and welfare reform said: “The Covid19 pandemic has reminded all of us how important it is to have a safe and secure place to call home.

“I want everyone who moves into a council home to feel settled and part of their local community so that they can start building happy memories, without worrying.

“A secure tenancy for as long as someone needs and providing accessible and clear information about what to expect are a core part of our promise. I very much hope that all landlords across the borough will adopt these changes”.

The tenancy strategy and council-specific tenancy management policy were agreed with existing council tenants and residents in temporary accommodation.

Tenants involved in antisocial behaviour will have their rights removed for 12 months and evicted if nothing changes.

Alternative accommodation will be found for those suffering domestic violence.

The government recently extended a ban on evictions until August 23 offering security for private renters.

Jacky Peacock, chief exec of Advice4Renters in Willesden, said: “We are really pleased that Brent is taking this action and very much hope that Housing Associations will heed this action and follow.

“Advice4Renters has always stressed the importance to health and wellbeing of living in a secure home, and Covid-19 has highlighted this.

Even the Government recognises that this is important, and has introduced legislation to give private renters secure homes too, by abolishing ‘no fault’ evictions, and we are urging them to bring this new law into force as a matter of urgency.”