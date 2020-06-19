Search

Advanced search

Brent councillors bring back lifetime tenancies for all its housing tenants and urge all landlords to do similar

PUBLISHED: 13:57 19 June 2020

Gauntlett Court in Sudbury - Brent are reinstating lifetime tenancies for tenants. Picture: Brent Council

Gauntlett Court in Sudbury - Brent are reinstating lifetime tenancies for tenants. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Brent cabinet members have voted to bring back lifetime tenancies for all its housing tenants.

Councillors approved a new approach to tenancies across the borough at a meeting on June 15.

Changes include ending fixed-term tenancies, and replacing them with life time tenancies, introducing “demoted tenancies” to tackle anti-social behaviour where necessary and offering joint tenancies to cohabiting couples so that both people are protected.

The council also launched a Tenancy Strategy setting out expectations of all landlords, including private landlords to do the same.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, lead member for housing and welfare reform said: “The Covid19 pandemic has reminded all of us how important it is to have a safe and secure place to call home.

“I want everyone who moves into a council home to feel settled and part of their local community so that they can start building happy memories, without worrying.

You may also want to watch:

“A secure tenancy for as long as someone needs and providing accessible and clear information about what to expect are a core part of our promise. I very much hope that all landlords across the borough will adopt these changes”.

The tenancy strategy and council-specific tenancy management policy were agreed with existing council tenants and residents in temporary accommodation.

Tenants involved in antisocial behaviour will have their rights removed for 12 months and evicted if nothing changes.

Alternative accommodation will be found for those suffering domestic violence.

The government recently extended a ban on evictions until August 23 offering security for private renters.

Jacky Peacock, chief exec of Advice4Renters in Willesden, said: “We are really pleased that Brent is taking this action and very much hope that Housing Associations will heed this action and follow.

“Advice4Renters has always stressed the importance to health and wellbeing of living in a secure home, and Covid-19 has highlighted this.

Even the Government recognises that this is important, and has introduced legislation to give private renters secure homes too, by abolishing ‘no fault’ evictions, and we are urging them to bring this new law into force as a matter of urgency.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Coronavirus: Church End second highest for deaths in UK and Alperton highest death rate

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Brent ‘worst affected of all’ in UK for coronavirus deaths

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Most Read

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Coronavirus: Church End second highest for deaths in UK and Alperton highest death rate

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Brent ‘worst affected of all’ in UK for coronavirus deaths

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR defender Hall exits club after five years

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

Boxing: Warren planning July 10 show behind closed doors

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Brent councillors bring back lifetime tenancies for all its housing tenants and urge all landlords to do similar

Gauntlett Court in Sudbury - Brent are reinstating lifetime tenancies for tenants. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus: Kiln’s summer youth programme 2020 continues online

Kiln Young Company are performing Let Kilburn Shake as part of Mapping Brent 2019

Man in his 20s stabbed in Harlesden

A man was stabbed in Harlesden today. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Drive 24