Brent 2020: First ever Brent Biennial launches with art projects borough wide for people to enjoy

George Michael mural by Dawn Mellor. Picture: Brent 2020 Archant

Billboards, interactive sculptures, a mural to an iconic star and a memorial for Covid victims in the borough are among the visual art launching the first Brent Biennial.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent 2020's Lois Stonock and City Hall's Justine Simons OBE at the Brent Biennial launch. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent 2020's Lois Stonock and City Hall's Justine Simons OBE at the Brent Biennial launch. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

The public can enjoy 23 new artist commissions across Brent in public spaces, libraries, streets and online from September 19 to December 13 as part of the Brent 2020 London Borough of Culture .

Local and international artists have explored Brent’s history, cultures and people through sculpture, installation, murals, film, performance and activities.

Brent 2020 artistic director Lois Stonock, said: “It’s been an absolute joy working with all the libraries. This project was supposed to launch in April, and be the first project after Rise but a month before we went into lockdown the whole thing had to stop.”

She added: “Because we had more time the one positive thing to come out of lockdown was being able to build the biennial.”

Artist Ruth Beale's memorial for Covid victims at Kilburn Library, part of Brent Biennial. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Artist Ruth Beale's memorial for Covid victims at Kilburn Library, part of Brent Biennial. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Communicating with one another online, all visual art projects across the whole programme which includes 10 library commissions, eight culture fund projects and works commissioned by the Art Fund were brought together.

“The biennial was the result of us pulling together and looking at all the visual programmes across the year. Now we have that platform, internationally known artists next to young artists who have just come through the Brent culture fund. It’s not necessarily your typical line up, it’s really democratising.”

Dawn Mellor has created a colourful nine-metre high mural called George Michael TV Outside the pop icon who grew up and went to school in Kingsbury.

It was co-commissioned by Studio Voltaire and Create London with Brent 2020.

A book plate for people to write their dedications to those they lost due to Covid. Picture: Nathalie Raffray A book plate for people to write their dedications to those they lost due to Covid. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Rasheed Araeen, who is based in Cricklewood, started First Text magazine, the first magazine on arts in Europe that was documenting non-western voices. These magazines and interactive sculptures are at Willesden Library, High Road.

Abbas Zahedi, who helped established Sufra Foodbank and Rumi’s cave, has created a Soul Refresher, Mountain Rose soda.

“Abbas is interested in having conversations around community so that’s why he made a drink, that’s how you have a conversation about community - you don’t go to an art gallery and have it there,” said Lois.

The drink is being given out for free from Sufra food bank and available to buy in some local venues including Ariana II in Kilburn High Road.

Yasmin Nicolls, a young artist from Harlesden whose work is on billboards.

Ruth Beale worked with libraries to select 491 books, one for every person who had died from Covid at the beginning of September, which each have a book plate within them for people to write a dedication to a person they lost.

In Loving Memory is at Kilburn Library in Salusbury Road and includes “everything from Danielle Steele to Hanif Kureishi” and there is also a short film the artist made with young people from Brent Youth Foundation.

“The project was initially supposed to be celebrating our libraries as think tanks and public spaces, what they are and how they function, then coronavirus came along. I wanted to respond to that and what function a library can serve in that situation, and the library becomes a memorial.”

The London Borough of Culture project was set up by Sadiq Khan in 2017 to shine a light on the character and diversity of the city’s boroughs.

Justin Simons OBE, deputy mayor for culture, said: “Covid dramatically impacted the whole creative and artistic sector in London but what Brent has brilliantly done is responded with great imagination and creativity and pivoted the programme into this fantastic first ever Brent Biennial which is just opening now. It’s still got all the values and ethos and ambition that the programme that we thought we were going to see at the beginning of year but re-imagined a different way.”

Cllr Krupesh Hirani, lead member for public health, culture and leisure at Brent Council, said he was “delighted”. “Artists have been talking to a lot of people in the local community and making sure that its incorporated in the art work.

Most of the projects are still going ahead but not the Kilburn Street Party or Wembley gig as thousands of people would attend and we’re still under covid restrictions.

“But with the GLA, the Arts Council and the libraries we’ve set a standard that we will build on to continue our arts legacy.”

Visit brent2020.co.uk/