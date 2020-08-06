Search

Advanced search

How you can help Brent & Kilburn Times keep our community together and informed

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2020

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in 2017. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in 2017. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the ‘Become A Supporter’ box below this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

You may also want to watch:

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

André Langlois, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid cases in Brent on the rise again warns leader

Harlesden covid testing site. Picture: Brent Council

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Man taken to hospital with stab injuries after night of violence in Harlesden

Man in his 30s stabbed in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Brent leader accused of having ‘no credibility’ over the issue of adhering to lockdown measures

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Wealdstone striker Hughes on being released by Leyton Orient and his rise in men’s football

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid cases in Brent on the rise again warns leader

Harlesden covid testing site. Picture: Brent Council

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Man taken to hospital with stab injuries after night of violence in Harlesden

Man in his 30s stabbed in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Brent leader accused of having ‘no credibility’ over the issue of adhering to lockdown measures

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Wealdstone striker Hughes on being released by Leyton Orient and his rise in men’s football

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Calls for funds as charities lift lid on young victims of Covid pandemic

John Lyon's charity has been supporting St Michaels and All Angels Steel Orchestra. Picture: Peter van den Berg

How you can help Brent & Kilburn Times keep our community together and informed

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium in 2017. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

Tributes paid to QPR historian Gordon Macey after long battle against cancer

QPR historian Gordon Macey with his favourite player Les Ferdinand (Pic: QPR)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 6

Harrogate Town's Will Smith (left) and Notts County's Kyle Wootton battle for the ball during the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London.

More than half of LNWH patients not tested before discharged to care homes, data reveals

Majority of LNW hospital trusts patients discharged to care homes were not tested for Covid. Picture: John Stillwell/ PA