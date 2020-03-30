The Times needs your support #ThereWithYou

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:13 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 30 March 2020

Editor André Langlois. Picture: Terry Ife

Editor André Langlois. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Now, more than ever, local journalism matters – and here’s how you can give your support.

In addition to holding the authorities to account, and bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on the fight against coronavirus.

Last week we launched our There With You campaign and community groups have already come forward to be featured in the newspaper and listed on our online directory.

But now we are also asking for the support of our readers for the Times itself.

I’m eternally grateful to the advertisers who have enabled us to provide trusted news for so many years.

But times are changing and many thousands of people get their news for free from our website.

The coronavirus outbreak has made times especially tough for many businesses – and the news industry, which was already under pressure, is no different.

This is why we are inviting readers of our website to give financial support for our work.

Whether on your smart phone or on a computer, when you visit www.kilburntimes.co.uk you will now see a yellow box beneath each story which says “Become a supporter”. By clicking on the button you will see an option to make a voluntary payment, or set up monthly payments, in support of the Times.

This is, without doubt, a tough time for everyone but we are proud of the role we play in the community and we know the newspaper is greatly cherished.

We are proud of what we do and, as journalists, most of us can’t imagine doing anything else.

Local journalism is a vital resource for our communities and I hope you will give us your support.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

