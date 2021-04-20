Published: 3:58 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 4:04 PM April 20, 2021

The Mayoral elections are taking place next month and a chance for Brent and Harrow citizens to choose who they want to represent them in the London Assembly.

Five candidates from five different parties are standing to represent Brent & Harrow on May 6.

Below, in alphabetical order, are your candidates.

We asked them what their top four priorities are and why they think you should vote for them.

Here is what they replied:

Cllr Anton Georgiou, Liberal Democrat - Credit: Cllr Anton Georgiou

Cllr Anton Georgiou, Liberal Democrat Party, lives in Dollis Hill

Anton's top four priorities are:

1. Create the green, sustainable jobs of the future and get local businesses thriving again, by reinventing our High Streets and launching a London Apprenticeship Hub which will offer technical support to businesses to help constituents find more opportunities for skills training and work.

2. Build genuinely affordable homes by setting up a London Housing Company that will take control of delivering the homes we need directly by bringing empty homes back into use, maximising the use of public land and raising revenue to build sites of its own.

3. Clean the air we breathe by continuing to advocate for active travel options, introducing a smart and fair road pricing system, re-wilding our public spaces and greening roofs across London by installing solar panels and vegetation onto them.

4. Be a champion for young people who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. There is a real need to re-focus on the mental health and well-being of our young people and I will do all I can from City Hall to support campaigns to ensure parity of esteem in our healthcare system and use the platform I will have to speak on this issue to ensure urgent action by the government.

He said: "I have been a community activist in Brent since I was 17. Last January I was elected to represent Alperton residents as their Liberal Democrat councillor.

"The past year has been so challenging for our community and I have seen up close how huge the inequalities in our society are.

"We need an Assembly Member who understands the issues local people have and one who is willing to stand up for Brent and Harrow even when that means challenging those in power.

"In my role as the sole Liberal Democrat in Brent I have learnt to scrutinise and challenge decision making and have sought to be a voice for residents who elected me, as well as many across Brent, who feel ignored and left behind by the Labour administration.

"That is exactly what I will continue to do if elected on May 6. I will be a visible, active and accessible Assembly Member, who will work every day for the residents of Brent and Harrow to give them the representation they need and deserve."

Cllr Krupesh Hirani, Labour Party London Assembly candidate for Brent and Harrow - Credit: Cllr Krupesh Hirani

Cllr Krupesh Hirani, Labour Party, lives in Neasden

Krupesh's top four priorities are:

1. Recovery is the immediate priority and making sure that London’s recovery is fair for everyone ensuring that businesses and our high streets prosper and there are new jobs and opportunities available to local people. Supporting a Green New Deal for London has to go hand-in-hand with London’s recovery.

2. If elected, I will set up Brent and Harrow’s first ever Young People’s Steering Group to better connect decision-makers with young people ensuring we listen and work with them.

3. Crime and anti-social behaviour is a very important issue for our residents across Brent and Harrow. If elected as your LAM, I will work with police officers on the ground, speak to residents to identify and address issues in their local areas and pledge to hold walkabouts with Safer Neighbourhood Teams in every single ward in Brent and Harrow.

4. Housing is important on so many fronts. Whether it is making sure we are building homes for people, fixing the cladding crisis or protecting renters and raising housing standards. I will champion these issues to ensure that people can enjoy this most basic and fundamental right of a safe and secure roof over their head.

He said: "I was born and raised in Brent and have worked and volunteered in Harrow for more than 20 years.

"Over this time I have built vital connections with residents, businesses and communities across both Boroughs.

"My record in the voluntary sector in Harrow, my time serving as a local councillor since 2010 and as a cabinet member overseeing Adult Social Care, the London Borough of Culture and as the Public Health lead over the pandemic period makes me the best candidate to represent you at City Hall.

"I will work day-in-day-out to make sure City Hall is delivering for all of us."

Ian Price, Reform Party UK, London Assembly candidate for Brent and Harrow - Credit: Ian Price

Ian Price, Reform Party UK, lives in Pinner, Harrow

Ian's top four priorities for the London Assembly are:

1. Abolish all Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) and Strategic Cycle Lane

2. Reverse Council Tax rises

3. Improve police focus on burglaries and car-related theft

4. Push back on the war against motorists

He said: "I am a political outsider with decades of business experience.

"I am good at taking out unnecessary cost.

"As an Assembly Member I want to stop vast amounts of money being squandered on schemes that only benefit wealthy Londoners such as the £200,000 spent on the Solar Together promotion.

"I will challenge the dangerous eco-consensus across all other parties that is making the lives of Brent and Harrow residents difficult and more expensive as is the case with LTNs.

"London deserves better."

Molly Samuel-Leport, Conservative Party, London Assembly candidate for Brent and Harrow - Credit: Molly Samuel-Leport

Molly Samuel-Leport MBE, Conservative Party, lives in Brent

Molly's top three priorities are:

1. Tackling crime by introducing more community policing,

2. Scrapping the 10pc rise in the Council Tax.

3. Reversing the daily £12.50 ULEZ congestion charge, which has put such a huge financial burden on ordinary, working people.

She said: "I was born here in Brent in 1961 to West Indian parents, so I’m very much part of the Windrush Generation.

"Growing up as a black, working-class kid in London I was taught that through hard work and perseverance you could build a happy and successful life for yourself and your family.

"And, alongside my work in the local community, with the homeless and as an LEA school governor that’s what I’ve always believed in and that’s what I’ve always done.

"A vote for me is a vote to improve the day-to-day lives of the people who work so hard to make up this wonderful community.

"I know it well, and I’ve spent my entire life in London working for communities and the people that make them."

Emma Wallace, Green Party, London Assembly candidate for Brent and Harrow - Credit: www.sa-images.com

Emma Wallace, Green Party, lives in North Harrow

Emma's top four priorities are:

1. A Transport System to keep London Moving – I will work to reduce traffic on our congested and polluted roads, investing in healthy streets, walking and cycling. I will work to reinstate bus services that we have lost in our outer London boroughs, making sure we have a clean, green bus service that links into other modes of public transport, and with walking and cycling routes.

2. Decent Housing for Everyone – Both Brent and Harrow suffer from overdevelopment, with new buildings that are often substandard and that don’t include any real, affordable housing.

I will work to fight for better rights and the power to bring in rent controls. The Green Party will also work to prevent the loss of any more council housing, giving residents the power to vote against demolition.

3. Address the Environment and Climate Emergency – Our trees, parks and green spaces in Brent and Harrow are suffering due to years of underinvestment and overdevelopment. I will work to protect our many beautiful green spaces and create new parks and greener streets. The climate emergency needs to be tackled urgently, with targets brought forward to 2030 and proper investment and strategic, joined up thinking.

4. Transform our Economy – I will make sure that we work towards a green recovery for our city, transforming our economy and championing our high streets and many small businesses located in Brent and Harrow. I will also support workers with a new London Living Wage at £14 an hour and flexible, family-friendly standards for employers to meet.

She said: "As the Green Party GLA candidate, I will be a strong voice for Brent and Harrow, standing up for local concerns and pressing for changes, both locally and London wide.

"I care passionately about our public services, social justice, the environment and the wildlife that we share our planet with.

"I will make sure that all of these interconnected issues are represented at the London Assembly and we push for real change.

"Our two London Assembly members, Sian Berry and Caroline Russell, have made a big impact in City Hall over the last five years and with even more Greens we can do even more, working towards a greener, healthier, fairer London that benefits everyone.

"It is the Greens who have the vision and plans to change London and create the Greenest city in the world, one that is best prepared for the future."











