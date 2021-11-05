Samuel Townsend (centre) and Bridgette Amofah (Right) are starring in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic - Credit: Manual Harlan

Two Brent actors are getting ready in rehearsals for the post-pandemic live launch of A Christmas Carol.

Samuel Townsend and Bridgette Amofah are starring in a unique staging of Charles Dickens' immortal classic at the Old Vic Theatre from November 13 to January 8.

Samuel Townsend is playing the young Ebeneezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol - Credit: Manual Harlan

Both thespians are performing with Stephen Mangan, star of The Split and Green Wing, who is playing Scrooge.

Samuel, who lives on the Kilburn High Road, last trod the boards in front of a live audience as the younger Ebenezer Scrooge.

He returns after performing the role in the production's special online version last year when the theatre was closed due to Covid .

"It does feel like I've been in a bit of a time warp for the last two years but this time round it's nice to be with people and doing the show as it's meant to be," he said.

"The show translated as well as it could over the internet but there's something special about having a house full of people and interacting with an audience which is kind of what this show is about."

The show, which brims with music and merriment, recently won five Tony Awards for best original score, best scenic design of a play, best costume, best lighting and best sound design for its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre in 2019.

Mr Mangan is the third Stooge he's worked with and said "it's fascinating watching him".

"Stephen's great, he's really tapped into the right and wrong and morality of why he feels as though he's right to have behaved the way he has, which has brought a new side to it which makes you go 'there really are still people out there who think that they can act in a certain way' because in their mind they've decided that's the right way to live in a society, which makes you go 'oh, I don't think it is.'"

Former singer with Rudimental Bridgette Amofah, who lives in Queen's Park, is playing Mrs Cratchit who has "two very contrasting scenes", one very happy and the other very sad.

"I also get to play a little boy and a carol singer and lots of things because it's a very ensemble piece which is nice about it," she said.

Bridgette, who has toured with Ed Sheeran, started acting during the pandemic as a "hobby" and this is her second production.

"The industry is changing for the better in all areas," she said.

"Anybody who has a passion, no matter what their background, should pursue it if that is where their heart lies.

"We need people from all backgrounds to make the change."

Tickets are £10 to £67.50 at The Old Vic, The Cut, London SE1 8NB.

Visit: www.oldvictheatre.com/