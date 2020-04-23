Brent 2020 launches its Unlocked programme to bring the borough’s cultural entertainment online

Culture in borough is coming to residents onlineduring the covid crisis as the Brent 2020 teams launch a series of podcasts andentertainment.

Brent 2020 Unlocked has been launched in response to the new challenges faced by artists and the wider creative sector.

Tune into the Covid-19 Fact Checkers podcast hosted by VICE and the young people from the Brent Blueprint Collective.

The weekly podcast debates and demystifies the conspiracy theories and questions around coronavirus which are circulating on social media, including why Brent has one of the highest number of cases in London.

Brent Locked In are 10 interviews with Brent legends from the worlds of literature, music and sport also being launched.

The first two are with author and screenwriter Nikesh Shukla and Mariah Idrissi, the first hijab-wearing model to appear in a major international fashion campaign.

There is a call-out for people to share their stories and memories of Brent’s rich reggae history to create a new digital archive ‘No Bass Like Home’.

From May 6 Brent Artist Network is going online with a weekly offering of free skills workshops, themed talks from artists and funders, Q&As, artist spotlights and regular sharing of artist opportunities.

Lois Stonock, artistic director of Brent 2020, said: “Brent 2020 is more than just a programme of events. It is an investment in the creative life of the borough, now and in the future.

Culture has always been an important part of Brent, in good times and bad. We are determined to continue to support Brent’s creative community, celebrate our heritage and provide a platform for the voices of young people during this time”.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic some changes to the Brent 2020 timetable have been made including the Kilburn High mile-long street party planned to coincide with the Euro 2020 competition which will now take place in summer 2021.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said: “Culture is essential to our community, and Brent 2020 is committed to supporting and encouraging Brent’s creative spirit throughout this challenging period we find ourselves in.

Culture will help us get through this, and the Brent 2020 Unlocked programme is a brilliant way for people to enjoy the creative life and spirit of Brent from home”.

