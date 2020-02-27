Search

Queen's Park Book Festival: Michael Rosen and Alexandra Shulman among first names for biggest weekend in the Brent 2020 diary

PUBLISHED: 08:29 27 February 2020

Audience at Queen's Park Book Festival. PIcture: QPBF

Audience at Queen's Park Book Festival. PIcture: QPBF

Archant

Author Michael Rosen and activist Gina Miller are among the first named celebrities at this summer's literary feast in Queen's Park

Zadie Smith and Nick Laird were interviewed by John Mullan during the first Queen's Park Book Festival in 2018. PIcture: QPBFZadie Smith and Nick Laird were interviewed by John Mullan during the first Queen's Park Book Festival in 2018. PIcture: QPBF

The Queen's Park Book Festival is returning for its third edition on June 27 to 28 promising 80 authors and writers in the one weekend.

This year the atmospheric festival, the only London festival in a public park, is a culture fund partner for Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture.

Not only will visitors be treated to a diverse array of writers and literary talent in a bespoke tented village, the festival organisers are also hosting a celebration on Saturday night with music, bars and entertainment.

Thomas du Plessis, Queen's Park Book Festival director, said: "Being selected as a Brent 2020 Culture Fund Partner in only our third year is a wonderful endorsement of what we have created with the festival.

Guy Gunaratne signs his award winning book in Queen's Parks bandstand. Picture: QPBFGuy Gunaratne signs his award winning book in Queen's Parks bandstand. Picture: QPBF

"We've already got some fantastic talent coming to the 2020 festival and it prom- ises to be our most exciting yet."

Following its success last year the unique programme brings together local talent alongside household names.

Michael Rosen, children's novelist, poet, and the author of 140 books and Gina Miller best known for initiating a court case against the British government over its authority to implement Brexit without approval from Parliament have signed up.

You may also want to watch:

Costa First Novel Award 2020 winner Sara Collins who won a prize for her gothic romance The Confessions of Frannie Langton and former British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman will also be appearing.

The free-to-enter Community Tent, created specifically to champion local voices and empower under-represented groups including refugees, pensioners, young poets and emerging writers, has received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Previous authors to have attended the festival include bestselling novelist Zadie Smith, award winning authors Tessa Hadley, John Lanchester, Guy Gunaratne, and Booker prize-winning novelists Howard Jacobson, Eleanor Catton and Bernardine Evaristo,

Directors, comedians and actors have also engaged in Q&A's.

As part of Brent 2020 collaboration, all sixth form students in Brent will be offered FREE Weekend Passes to the festival.

The full line up will be announced in April and early bird tickets will go on sale in May.

Day pass: £20.00 (Early bird day pass: £18.00)

Weekend pass: £36.00 (Early bird weekend pass: £34.00)

queensparkbookfestival.co.uk

