Brent 2020: Free showing of Our Journeys documentary telling the stories of residents’ resilience

PUBLISHED: 16:50 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 30 October 2020

Archant

The struggles and challenges which brought people to the UK and Brent is to be featured in a special 30 minute film and Q&A.

Addictive TV's director Graham Daniels interviewing APDA member Kalpna Purohit for 'Our Journeys' for Brent 2020. Picture: Addictive TVAddictive TV's director Graham Daniels interviewing APDA member Kalpna Purohit for 'Our Journeys' for Brent 2020. Picture: Addictive TV

Our Journeys, a film about human stories of resilience, is premiering online on November 11 from 7.30 to 8.30pm.

Digital artists Addictive TV were commissioned as part of the Brent 2020 London Borough of Culture programme and collaborated with the Asian People’s Disability Alliance.

With heart-wrenching human stories of resilience that touch upon war, disability, religion and happy memories, the project was originally conceived as a live cinema performance, but because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is now presented as a short documentary.

“We had to halt production during lockdown and when it soon became clear that with our partner venue closed and performances unlikely to happen before next year, we had to adapt the project,” said director Graham Daniels who wrote the soundtrack with Michael Neo.

For tickets go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/our-journeys-a-film-by-artists-addictive-tv-tickets-126337953219

