Brent Borough of Culture 2020: No Bass Like Home archived reggae map launched

Carroll Thompson performing 'Simply in Love' at the No Bass Like Home reggae map launch. Picture: Brent Council Archant

A reggae map capuring iconic people and places instrumental in shaping Brent's rich reggae history has been officially launched.

Patricia Wharton of the London Borough of Culture team (left) interviewing DJ/Producer Shy One (centre) and Carroll Thompson. Picture: Brent Council Patricia Wharton of the London Borough of Culture team (left) interviewing DJ/Producer Shy One (centre) and Carroll Thompson. Picture: Brent Council

The No Bass Like Home archive launched at an event at the Jamaican High Commission on February 12, as part of Brent Borough of Culture 2020.

Lovers Rock legend Carroll Thompson told crowds she started her music career in Rucklidge Avenue, Harlesden, took the photo for the now iconic 'Hopelessly in Love' album cover at the back of Stonebridge estate, and regularly visited the Apollo Club to hear reggae music.

DJ Shy One explained the connections between modern grime music and the influences of reggae.

Carroll Thompson ended the night by performing her hit song 'Simply in Love'.

Seth George Ramocan, High Commissioner of Jamaica at the No Bass Like Home reggae map launch. Picture: Brent Council Seth George Ramocan, High Commissioner of Jamaica at the No Bass Like Home reggae map launch. Picture: Brent Council

The event was attended by Seth George Ramocan, High Commissioner for Jamaica.

Cllr Krupesh Hirani, lead member for culture, said: "I want everyone to know about this great history, which is why this reggae archive is so important."

Go to brent2020.co.uk/galleries/no-bass-like-home-reggae-map/

