Brent 2020: Reggae legends take part in free festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage

The No Bass Like Home reggae festival has arrived for a free seven hour festival starring music legends.

Reggae legends are to take part in a one day festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage.

General Levy is perfoming at the No Bass Like Home reggae festival.

Reggae and bass pioneers in London, Florida, and Jamaica, will come together on this Sunday (November 15) for No Bass Like Home – a seven-hour online festival showcasing performances from local and international artists.

The event is presented by Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture.

Curated by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Seani B, the line up includes performances from Julian Marley, The Cimarons, Marla Brown, and Silverstar Sound, with live sets from Brent reggae royalty Janet Kay, General Levy and Big Zeeks, Girls I Rate presents Alicai Harley, Amaria, Brixx and DJ Carmen, as well as a special performance from Brent’s Reggae Community Choir.

Performances will be streamed from the Brent Black Music Co-op Recording Studios in Willesden and Harry J Studio in Kingston, Jamaica.

Marla Brown is perfoming at the No Bass Like Home reggae festival.

Between sets, the festival will uncover the musical, cultural and social history of reggae in and around Harlesden including conversations with key figures from the Brent’s reggae community.

Seani B said: “I have always felt like an adopted son of Harlesden – the culture and vibe that Brent has brought me over the years has helped nurture my path and influence my career to date. The energy at the legendary BBMC has been reminiscent of the sessions I do back in Jamaica for BBC Radio 1Xtra.

“It’s never been more important to celebrate what’s on your doorstep, and I’m proud we’ve been able to capture artists that are admired and respected in the reggae community.”

Sweete-Irie is perfoming at the No Bass Like Home reggae festival.

Reggae exploded in Brent in the 1970s with the borough producing and championing black British music across the UK and the world.

Trojan Records, founded in Willesden in 1968, brought reggae music to British listeners for the first time, introducing legends like Bob Marley and championing music by Caribbean immigrants.

Justine Simons OBE, deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, said: “Reggae is a signature sound of Brent’s history and this free online festival will be a real celebration of its great influence on the borough and our capital.”

Visit: brent2020.co.uk/whats-happening/programmes/no-bass-like-home/online-festival/