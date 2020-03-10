Brent 2020: Brent musicians have the chance to play at SSE Arena by entering the Culture Capital Competition

Boxpark Wembley is inviting acts to enter the Culture Capital Competition before midnight on Monday. The winner will be the opening act at the Culture Capital show at the SSE Arena on September 5, part of Brent as the London Borough of Culture 2020. Entrants must be from Brent, aged 16-30, and creating original R&B, hip hop, grime, afrobeats, reggae, pop, neo soul or urban music. Five shortlisted acts will be announced by March 23, and will be invited to compete against each other, judged by a live audience at Boxpark in Wembley Park on April 22. Entry is online where individuals or groups will be asked about themselves and their music, and to provide two links to videos where they are performing live. For more information go to brent2020.co.uk\/stories\/culture-capital-competition-launched\/