‘Hidden’ Harlesden park to get £85k revamp

A “hidden park” in Harlesden is set to a receive an £85,000 face lift and additional security measures, thanks to a partnership between local residents and councillors.

The quiet Bramshill Open Space, just north of the railway tracks in Harlesden, already features an adventure playground and community garden.

In the aftermath of the pandemic residents believe it has the potential to become the centrepiece of a new village community in the neighbourhood with the right investment and support.

Brent Council has secured £85,000 from the national Levelling Up Fund to regenerate the park and playground, and to install CCTV, based on input from residents.

Yolande Da Souza, Harlesden resident and one of the organisers of the Bramshill Village Organisation (BRAVO), said: “We’re turning our area into Bramshill Village. Residents, with the support and help of various departments within Brent Council have made a concerted effort to turn around the neighbourhood and we’re making progress surprisingly quickly. There has been a reduction in fly-tipping, crime and antisocial behaviour.

“It's fantastic news that Brent have secured £85,000 worth of funding and that some of this will contribute towards CCTC. Already women and families have told me that they feel safer. This will complement the neighbourhood watch schemes we are reinvigorating. In villages you look out for and after one another.”

Local representatives Cllr Mili Patel, Cllr Matt Kelcher and Cllr Jumbo Chan (Labour, Harlesden and Kensal Green Ward) said in a statement: “Residents have a clear vision for what Bramshill Village can become. We are on their side and proud to partner with them on this journey. Safe, green and clean open spaces can bring people together and help to tackle significant issues including health inequalities. We hope that the investment we’ve secured is just the start and we can create a real village community in this special enclave of NW10.”

Residents and councillors plan to engage with the mayor of London’s Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, which is responsible for the major redevelopment around the new HS2 station covering a large area of west London, bordering the park.