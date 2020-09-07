Search

Boy, 13, dies after falling from a high rise block in Wembley Park

PUBLISHED: 15:26 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 07 September 2020

Olympic Way. Picture: Google

Olympic Way. Picture: Google

A 13-year-old boy has tragically died after falling from a high rise housing block in Wembley Park.

Emergency services were called to Olympic Way at 6.55am this morning (September 7) to reports of a child fallen from a height.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a child died at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

The youngster’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, who represents Tokyngton ward where the child died, said: “As a father of two young boys i am absolutely shocked and saddened to hear this devastating, tragic news.

“My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the young child’s parents.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

