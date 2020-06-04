Police appeal as two-year-old boy battles for life after being ‘indiscriminately” shot at in Harlesden

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Met chiefs are urging the public to come forward as a two-year-old boy shot in Harlesden battles for his life in hospital.

A child and three adults were shot in “a wanton act of indiscriminate violence” in Energen Close last night (June 3).

Emergency services were called at 9.45pm and found four people suffering gunshot injuries.

All the injured are believed to know each other and were in the street when they were approached by a lone man, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesperson added: “The man was carrying a hand gun and he fired multiple shots at the two teenage men, he also fired into a car they were near.

“As a result of the indiscriminate shooting the mother was hit, as was the child who was in the car.”

The gunman is believed to have sped off on a motorbike.

The child was taken to a central London hospital where his condition is serious but stable, Scotland Yard said.

Two men, aged in their late teens, and the child’s mother, a woman in her late 20s, remain in hospital with non life-threatening or changing injuries.

There have been no arrests.

North West Borough Commander Roy Smith, said he was working with the Met’s Trident team and specialist detectives.

“This violent incident in itself is shocking but even more abhorrent is the fact that one of the victims is a young child. We are doing all that we can to bring these criminals to justice.”

He added: “We want to hear from anyone who might have any information which could help the investigation no matter how insignificant they feel it is.

“As a child is battling for their life I urge everyone in the local community to support us by coming forward with any information that will help us make arrests.”

He said he would add extra officers to work in the borough “over the coming weeks” including task force teams from Violent Crime and the Met’s specialist firearm command.

“I know that residents will be worried about their safety and the safety of their families,” he added.

“This is my primary concern and local officers will be conducting additional patrols to provide support and a visible reassurance.

“I also know that to tackle violence we need to work together – I have been in touch with community leaders today and we will continue to listen and respond to concerns raised by local residents.”

Det Chf Insp Rick Sewart, said: “As result of this terrible crime an innocent two-year-old-boy is now seriously ill in hospital. This child was shot in a wanton act of indiscriminate violence. I know that people will be shocked and horrified that a little boy should be the victim of a gunman and I need the community to show their support for him, and his family, by telling police what they know. Anyone giving information will be fully supported and if you don’t want to give your name you can call Crimestoppers, which is totally anonymous.

“But however you want to do it, make that call, and anyone who is doubtful should think of that little boy and his family’s anguish.”

Call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 8326/03JUN or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.



