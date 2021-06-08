Boundary changes shake up could take in Harrow wards

Published: 12:30 PM June 8, 2021

Brent North's MP will take in Harrow wards "for the first time ever" if a radical proposed redrawing of the electoral map goes ahead.

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has unveiled proposals for the constituency boundaries which could be in place at the next general election.

Among the changes Brent North will become known as Kenton & Wembley West and Harlesden will become part of West Hampstead & Kilburn.

Barry Gardiner has been MP for Brent North since 1997 but said he's not going to get "too excited".

"I've learned never to get too excited by these initial proposals," he said. "They always get changed.

"It would affect my constituency of Brent North and for the first time ever, take in wards from Harrow Council.

"I expect the final boundary will be very different."

The Labour MP will take on three Kenton wards - Kenton West and Kenton East from Harrow as well as Kenton which is the existing Brent ward.

Brent Central will include Alperton, Tokynton, Wembley Hill , Wembley Park, Cricklewood , Dollis Hill, Roundwood, Stonebridge and Willesden Green.

A new West Hampstead and Kilburn seat will stretch from Frognal in the east to Harlesden in the west, and take in Brondesbury Park, Kensal Green, Kilburn and South Hampstead.







