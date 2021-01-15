Kensal Green charity offers free online dance classes to over 65s

Published: 6:12 PM January 15, 2021

Free weekly online dance classes for Brent citizens over 65 are resuming from a Kensal Green's charity.

Bolder not Older, a free, creative movement class is taking place through Elder's Voice every Thursday at 2.45pm.

The classes, which launched at the Mortimer Road charity in 2019, are run by DanceWest, a charity currently supported by Brent 2020 and Metroland.

Bolder Not Older dance classes from DanceWest are taking place at Elder's Voice - Credit: Tricia de Courcy Ling

Jon Cumings-Higgs, chief exec of Elder's Voice, said: "We’re trying to extend our online offer to people, just because it feels, that even with the vaccine, face to face services for older people will probably be the last to reopen, and not likely until early summer now.

"So the move with DanceWest has been quite rapid, and as always was reliant on the acquisition of funds."

He added: "We were due to do some work together pre-Covid in our day centre, which was slightly scuppered by the pandemic."

The charity continues to offer a number of activities for elders including an online Zumba class which Jon said is "very popular."

Ashford Place group attend a dance workshop at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter / Quintain

DanceWest is based in Hammersmith & Fulham and works across seven west London boroughs.

Pre-Covid-19 it was producing classes in care homes, schools, hospitals, pupil referral units and community centres supporting 36,000 people a year aged 1-104 years old.

Its teachers are internationally recognised for their work in dementia and Parkinson's disease and are able to make dance accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

Classes are delivered seated, seated to standing and active to support a range of different mobilities.



The sessions are aimed at connecting communities who are isolated and the classes end with a chat.

Participants at DanceWest's Dance for Health event pre covid - Credit: Troubadour Theatre Trust

Rosie Whitney-Fish, founder of DanceWest, said: "We believe that everyone should have access to dance and values the impact that taking part in dance can have on people's physical and mental health."

She added: "Elder's Voice is a wonderful charity and partner supporting older people with a range of innovative services. We are so thankful for their collaboration and continued support.

"Supporting our community post-Covid-19 is our priority, the impact of being isolated, shielding will mean that our community will need our work more than ever.

"I truly believe that by participating in dance we can build and restore our community."

Call 0208 968 8170 or email lynnb@eldersvoice.org.uk