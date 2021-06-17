Published: 3:09 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM June 17, 2021

Alperton and Wembley residents pack up for the Blossom competition - Credit: St George

Residents in Alperton and Wembley are invited to get creative as part of a gardening competition.

The competition #Blossom was launched by the Wembley Central & Alperton Residents’ Association (WCARA) during the height of the pandemic in May 2020 to help people find solace in nature and plants.

Youngsters can get involved in the Blossom competition organised by WCARA - Credit: St George

Now in its second year, the WCARA is collaborating with local housebuilder St George, which has donated plants to more than 1,000 budding gardeners within the community.

St George has enlisted Elite Landscapes - which helps design and maintain the public open and green space at its Grand Union development in Alperton - to help source the plant donations that were distributed to residents last month.

Wembley and Alperton residents take plants donated by St George for a Blossom competition to beautify their area - Credit: St George

Chirag Gir, chairman of WCARA, thanked St George and Elite Landscapes for their "kind donation".

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Last year #Blossom really helped people reconnect within the community and it was great to see residents come together at such a tough time.

"One year on and with hope of sunnier days in sight, we want to ensure our community continues to remain connected and supportive of one another.

"People find much solace in plants and nature and we hope this small gesture will help boost morale and also brighten up the gardens, streets and spaces across Alperton and Wembley.”

Housebuilder St George and Elite Landscapes have donated plants to Wembley and Alperton residents for their Blossom competition - Credit: St George

Garden hobbyists are encouraged to start planting and enter their creations into the ‘Best Use of Small Space’ competition with a focus on creating beautiful displays in front gardens and balconies.

#Blossom winners will be announced on August 15 by celebrity mastermind and Brent resident, Shaun Wallace from ITV’s quiz show The Chase.

Stephen Kirwan, managing director of St George West, said: “Community support has been integral in keeping morale high during a difficult and turbulent year. Now more than ever we appreciate and value our community and the people that help make our neighbourhood a great place to live.

“Blossom is a great initiative to show the resilience and creative nature of communities and we’re proud to be playing a part in making this year’s competition happen.”

Wembley Central and Alperton Residents Association have launched a Blossom competition with plants donated by housebuilder St George - Credit: St George

St George is developing Grand Union at the former Northfields Industrial Estate.

The canal-side mixed-use development includes 3,350 mixed-tenure homes, a nursery, gym, health care centre and Co-op supermarket.

A canal-side piazza will feature a café and waterside restaurant, a residents’ lounge and 10-pin bowling alley along with a new community centre.