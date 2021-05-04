Football supporters' group creates new Wembeerly IPA
Chantelle Billson
A new beer has been launched in support of grassroots football made from the same seeds as the turf at Wembley Stadium.
Block 109, an England supporters’ group, has teamed up with Portobello Brewery to create the brew.
Every purchase of Wembeerly IPA will include a donation to grassroots for good, a community network that supports the grassroots of the game.
The beer is the first of its kind - made using the same ryegrass seeds as the hallowed turf at Wembley - and has so far been ordered by 15 pubs in London.
Kunal Sapat founded Block 109 in 2018 to “create an inclusive fan group to give Wembley an atmospheric identity”.
He said: “In three years, we’ve grown exponentially and raised thousands of pounds for charity, but we’re hoping this project can be our biggest yet and help support the heartbeat of our national game, grassroots football”.
