Blaze breaks out in Willesden shop basement
Published: 5:11 PM March 8, 2021
- Credit: David Nathan
A blaze has broken out in a shop basement in Willesden.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to Willesden Lane at 2.50pm today (March 8).
Smoke is issuing from a basement under a shop with a four-storey block of flats over it, London Fire Brigade said.
Fire crews from Willesden, North Kensington and Park Royal fire stations are attending the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus