Blaze breaks out in Willesden shop basement

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:11 PM March 8, 2021   
Firefighter in Willesden

Fire crews are tackling a basement blaze in Willesden - Credit: David Nathan

A blaze has broken out in a shop basement in Willesden.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to Willesden Lane at 2.50pm today (March 8).

Fire crews tackle blaze in Willesden Lane

Fire crews stopping a basement fire from spreading in Willesden Lane - Credit: David Nathan

Smoke is issuing from a basement under a shop with a four-storey block of flats over it, London Fire Brigade said.

Fire fighter tackles Willesden Lane blaze

Fire fighter checking smoke spread following basement blaze in Willesden - Credit: David Nathan

Fire crews from Willesden, North Kensington and Park Royal fire stations are attending the scene.

Fire crews tackle Willesden Lane basement blaze

Fire crews tackle shop basement blaze in Willesden Lane - Credit: David Nathan

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Brent News

