Blaze breaks out in Willesden shop basement

Published: 5:11 PM March 8, 2021

Fire crews are tackling a basement blaze in Willesden - Credit: David Nathan

A blaze has broken out in a shop basement in Willesden.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to Willesden Lane at 2.50pm today (March 8).

Fire crews stopping a basement fire from spreading in Willesden Lane - Credit: David Nathan

Smoke is issuing from a basement under a shop with a four-storey block of flats over it, London Fire Brigade said.

Fire fighter checking smoke spread following basement blaze in Willesden - Credit: David Nathan

Fire crews from Willesden, North Kensington and Park Royal fire stations are attending the scene.

Fire crews tackle shop basement blaze in Willesden Lane - Credit: David Nathan

The cause of the fire is not yet known.