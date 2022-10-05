Event to celebrate authors of African and Caribbean descent

An event in Stonebridge this month will celebrate writers of African and Caribbean descent.

Black Authors on the Rise: A Celebration of Black Authors is at Brent Hub Community Enterprise Centre in Hillside on Saturday, October 15.

At least 18 authors will be taking part, including local writers Gabrielle Hibbert, a spoken word artist and author of the poetry book Open Soul, Open Book, and Ingrid Dover-Vidal, a teacher, spoken word artist and author of Make it Shine.

The event is organised by Conscious Dreams Publishing, which has released work by more than 75 authors of African and Caribbean descent over the last three years.

It will feature author talks, workshops, entertainment, food and drink.

Conscious Dreams was founded in 2015 by Daniella Blechner, who said: "It's grown immensely over the last five years and we've now published over 160 authors, 75 of which are from African-Caribbean heritage. So for Black History Month, I am putting on an event to celebrate their achievements."

The event will run from 11am to 4pm on Saturday October 15. Entrance is free and workshops are £5 (children) and £7 (adults).

Book a place by searching "Black Authors on the Rise" on eventbrite.com