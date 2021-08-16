Published: 12:42 PM August 16, 2021

L_R Nathalie Raffray, Holly Chant and William Mata are taking part in the Blenheim Palace Triathlon for Elders Voice - Credit: BK Times

Three reporters are busy fitting in training for a triathlon relay to raise much needed funds for a charity supporting elderly people.

William Mata, Holly Chant and Nathalie Raffray are joining more than 230 people in the Kensal Tri Team to take on the Blenheim Palace Triathlon on September 11.

The trio will do a relay triathlon to raise funds for Elders Voice, in Mortimer Road.

Nathalie will swim 750m in open water, Will must then jump on his bike and cycle 16 km and Holly will finish the race running 5.4km.

The trio write for the Times and sister papers and were invited to join by event organiser Giles Deards.

Will, chief reporter for the BK Times, Ham & High and Hackney and Islington Gazettes, said: "Having completed charity swims and runs in the past I thought it would be fun to do a different challenge and cycling around Blenheim Palace sounds beautiful - if I am not too tired to appreciate it.

"I am looking forward to the event and raising some money for a great charity."

Holly, lead reporter on the Hackney Gazette, said she'd got quite lethargic during the lockdown.

"I can’t wait to run 5k for Elders Voice next month. The run will be a real challenge as I haven’t done much in the way of exercise for a very long time," she said.

"I really hope we can raise as much cash as possible for the charity.

"It’s been a such a tough year for older people and so its more important than ever to support all the wonderful work they do."

More than 20 charities are being supported by local people taking part including Salusbury World, Sufra NW London Foodbank, communities and schools.

Elders Voice runs three day centres in Kensal Green for older people and older people with dementia and activities for them such as, handy person service, afternoon tea & singalong, reading friends, Zumba Gold and Bolder not Older dance classes for over 65s.

Nathalie, senior reporter on the Times, added: "Elders Voice is a tiny charity which does so much for elderly people, many of whom were incredibly isolated during the pandemic.

"I've been practicing front crawl in the Hampstead ponds after work so really hope I can complete the circuit without swallowing half the water and stopping all the time thus slowing down my colleagues."

To sponsor all three go to www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/bktimes-for-elders

