Free tickets to hear spiritual leader BK Shivani in Wembley Park

BK Shivani Archant

A Willesden charity is urging the community to grab a free yoga event ticket to hear a spiritual guide and mentor in Wembley Park.

BK Shivani, international speaker who hosts the TV programme 'Awakening with the Brahma Kumaris', will be sharing her insights on the deeper issues affecting people's lives at her show at SSE Arena on June 23 at 6pm.

"Fast Forward to New Possibilities" explores how individuals can affect their communities and the world itself by making changes to their own lives.

Brahma Kumaris (UK), based in Pound Lane, teaches Raja Yoga meditation as a way of experiencing peace of mind and a positive approach to life.

Chief exec Sister Jayanti said: "BK Shivani speaks from a place of stillness and silence which enables her to tap into the innate wisdom we all share.

But she doesn't just talk a good talk, she very much lives by what she believes.

"I hope that people will experience the power of silence through her presence and through the words that she shares."

Brent Council leader, Cllr Muhammed Butt, said: "BK Shivani's message of self-positivity is an important one which I'm happy to support.

"As a council we are focused on helping our residents lead happy, healthy independent lives and empowering them to make decisions to benefit their local communities.

"Great things are achieved when people come together and inspirational talks like this reinforce what we are striving to achieve.

"I hope that visitors are inspired to do something great in their own communities."

Visit brahmakumaris.uk/Shivani to book a free ticket.