Brent Friends of the Earth staged a protest outside Barclay's Bank in Cricklewood - Credit: BFoE

Climate activists including Brent's mayor staged a protest outside Barclays Bank in Cricklewood against the financial giant's record on supporting fossil fuels, deforestation and environmental destruction.

More than 20 Brent Friends of the Earth (FoE) members and supporters gathered at the bank in Cricklewood Broadway on November 3.

Brent mayor Cllr Lia Colacicco supporting Brent Friends of the Earth outside Barclays Bank in Cricklewood - Credit: BFoE

The demonstration included Brent mayor Lia Colacicco, Brent Trades Union Council, Labour and Green Party members, and other local people.

Brent FoE said that Barclays is Europe's biggest investor in fossil fuels since the Paris agreement in 2015, and also funds projects involved with deforestation in the Amazon, and the destruction of mangrove forests, which remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, in Bangladesh.

Pam Laurance of Brent FoE, said: "Members of the public happily took our leaflets and were dismayed to learn of the extent of the bank's involvement in climate-destructive projects.

"Some Barclays customers said that they would look at moving their funds to more ethical banks, and we encouraged those who remained customers to put pressure on the bank to change its strategy".

Brent Trades Council protesting against Barclay Bank's involvement with fossil fuel companies - Credit: BFoE

The group is taking part in a March for Climate Justice on Saturday aimed at putting pressure on the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We are aligning our entire financing portfolio to support the goals of the Paris Agreement - significantly scaling up green financing, directly investing in new green technologies and helping clients in key sectors change their business models to reduce their climate change impact.

"By 2025, we will reduce the emissions intensity of our power portfolio by 30per cent, and reduce absolute emissions of our energy portfolio by 15pc.

"Increasing at pace, Barclays has already facilitated £46bn of green finance.

"We are one of the only banks globally investing our own capital – £175m – into innovative, green start-ups.

"By deploying finance in this way, we are accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy and will become a net zero bank by 2050.”