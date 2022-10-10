England history-maker Ben’s appeal for future stars

Exclusive

It's a Black History Month with a difference for football pioneer Ben Odeje.

Having been omitted from the history books for 51 years, Ben has been officially recognised as the first Black footballer to play for England at any level.

Fittingly, the Football Association finally acknowledged Ben’s achievement at Wembley before England’s UEFA Nations League three-all draw against Germany last month.

For it was under Wembley's old twin towers that 70,000 people saw Ben open the door to generations of Black internationals in a 1-0 win for England schoolboys over Northern Ireland in 1971.

And today 67-year-old Ben is appealing for under-13s to join his youth team, Atlantic Allstars, in Queen's Park.

Benjamin Odeje with three of the Atlantic Allstars - Credit: Dan Evans

He said: “We need more players or we may have to withdraw from the Regent’s Park Youth League this season. Anyone who wants to play should get in touch and come to train with us.”

A mistake of historical housekeeping saw Ben – who today passes on his skills to kids at his football academy, Atlantic Allstars, in Queen's Park – overlooked while others took the accolade of being England’s first Black footballer.

He said: “I didn’t go out there to make history – history happened to me.

“I was just selected for a team to play another team in the sport I love.”

Speaking exclusively to the Brent and Kilburn Times, Ben still recalls his debut nerves.

“Standing in the Wembley tunnel, waiting to come on, the band was playing, and my knees were shaking,” he said.

Ben – a pacey forward with nearly 400 schoolboy-level goals to his name – put in a man-of-the-match performance, and inadvertently made history.

But his long omission from official records was keenly felt.

“It was very frustrating,” he admitted. “It’s Black History Month and I was doing a talk at Malorees School [in Queens Park] last week about playing for England.

“But 15 years ago, when my daughter was doing Black History Month at her own school, they laughed when she said: ‘My dad was the first Black England footballer.'

“They didn’t believe her. Some said she was lying. She came home with tears in her eyes”.

Football coach Benjamin Odeje overseeing the Atlantic Allstars - Credit: Dan Evans

Now, Ben welcomes the FA’s recognition.

"It makes me feel extremely happy and proud and relieved,” he said. “There can be no more misunderstandings.”

In a long career as a PE teacher and football coach with Atlantic, Ben has taught “thousands” of youngsters of any gender the “right way” to play.

He said: “I teach traditional values of discipline and personal respect; to listen, pay attention, and remember your parents are always right!”

Ben and his Atlantic Sports Development coaches train children aged four-to-15 from 5pm on Wednesday evenings and 10am on Saturday mornings at Queen's Park, Kingswood Avenue, NW6 (www.asdfc.uk).

They all get a chance to play in the Atlantic Allstars teams and have tasted success in the Regent’s Park Youth League cup competitions, with the under-12s winning silverware last season.

But this season the Under-13s are short of numbers, and Ben is calling for new players.

He said: “It’s difficult at the moment. We charge the absolute minimum to cover our time and skills and equipment.

“But we are short of under-13s and really need new faces.”

Some of those to come under Ben’s tutelage have gone on to make careers both as footballers and coaches.

Chelsea prospect Zak Sturge is one of the more recent ASD graduates, while Ben’s fellow Academy coach Alex Miller came through the ASD team ranks.

They were nurtured with a respect Ben was denied in his playing days in the '70s.

He said: “The football ‘powers that be’ believed we could only play when the weather was nice because of where we came from. Black players were seen as ‘summer footballers’.”

The racism confronted today by organisations like Kick It Out and The Red Card was commonplace in Ben’s youth.

He said: “When I played for Charlton Athletic a lady stopped me in the street and asked if we still lived in trees in Africa.

“People are less ignorant now. Black players are more respected. You can’t name a club today that doesn’t have Black players.

“I love that I was able to open doors for them - and I want to keep opening doors for young players today.”

History-maker Ben Odeje’s Atlantic Allstars need players for their under-13s team. Get involved by emailing info@asdfc.uk