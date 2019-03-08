Search

Advanced search

Cricklewood bingo fans raise hundreds for Macmillan for third consecutive year

PUBLISHED: 07:32 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 03 October 2019

Annette Willis and Jackie Campbell with Cricklewood Beacon Bingo managers

Annette Willis and Jackie Campbell with Cricklewood Beacon Bingo managers

Archant

Two Cricklewood bingo fans returned to raise more than £300 for a cancer charity at their favourite spot.

Jackie Campbell and Annette Willis set up their stall of tasty treats at Beacon Bingo, in Cricklewood Broadway, on Saturday for the third consecutive year.

The pair, who have both lost relatives to cancer, host the Macmillan Day every year in remembrance of their loved ones and for all others who grieve departed friends and family.

You may also want to watch:

They were helped this year by bingo member Violet Weekes and friends Mary Prince and Lynne Jones, who also contributed cakes.

"It was a lovely day," said Jackie. "Long hours shopping for ingredients, preparation, cooking and baking, presentation and selling, all for a great cause, raised £246.80."

A raffle in the evening with prizes donated by Beacon Bingo raised a further £65. Jackie added: "We would sincerely like to thank the Beacon management and staff for their fantastic support this year, once again."

Most Read

Wembley’s Michaela Community School forced to close following false widow spider infestation

Michaela Community School. Picture: Google

Work begins on building 149 new council flats in Harlesden

Wates Residential and Brent Council break the ground on Knowles House. Picture: Diane Auckland

Josh Hanson murder: Fugitive Shane O’Brien convicted of fatally stabbing Kingsbury man

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Josh Hanson killing: Shane O’Brien tells murder trial Kingsbury victim was “possibly” armed

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Wembley’s Michaela Community School forced to close following false widow spider infestation

Michaela Community School. Picture: Google

Work begins on building 149 new council flats in Harlesden

Wates Residential and Brent Council break the ground on Knowles House. Picture: Diane Auckland

Josh Hanson murder: Fugitive Shane O’Brien convicted of fatally stabbing Kingsbury man

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Josh Hanson killing: Shane O’Brien tells murder trial Kingsbury victim was “possibly” armed

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton frustrated by QPR loss at Cardiff

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Championship: Cardiff City 3 QPR 0

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Cricklewood bingo fans raise hundreds for Macmillan for third consecutive year

Annette Willis and Jackie Campbell with Cricklewood Beacon Bingo managers

Kensal Green charity needs help to raise £10,000 to vaccinate 10,000 dogs against rabies

Mayhew International fighting rabies in Kabul. Picture: Mayhew

Baker says poor defending cost Harrow against Gosport

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists