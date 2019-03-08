Cricklewood bingo fans raise hundreds for Macmillan for third consecutive year

Annette Willis and Jackie Campbell with Cricklewood Beacon Bingo managers Archant

Two Cricklewood bingo fans returned to raise more than £300 for a cancer charity at their favourite spot.

Jackie Campbell and Annette Willis set up their stall of tasty treats at Beacon Bingo, in Cricklewood Broadway, on Saturday for the third consecutive year.

The pair, who have both lost relatives to cancer, host the Macmillan Day every year in remembrance of their loved ones and for all others who grieve departed friends and family.

They were helped this year by bingo member Violet Weekes and friends Mary Prince and Lynne Jones, who also contributed cakes.

"It was a lovely day," said Jackie. "Long hours shopping for ingredients, preparation, cooking and baking, presentation and selling, all for a great cause, raised £246.80."

A raffle in the evening with prizes donated by Beacon Bingo raised a further £65. Jackie added: "We would sincerely like to thank the Beacon management and staff for their fantastic support this year, once again."