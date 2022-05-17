‘Hello, Wembley’: New stage launch kicks off summer of live music
- Credit: Chris Winter
A special night of live music will be held at Wembley Park on Thursday, May 19 to launch a summer series of events.
BBC Introducing, the corporation’s arm which champions new music, will host the night at the newly curated Sound Shell venue to kick off Wembley Park Live.
The Sound Shell, designed by award winning architect firm Flanagan Laurence, will be providing a stage for up and coming artists every Thursday to Sunday until September 25.
The line-up of talent for the day includes acts such as Amie Blu, Lexie Carroll, George Ezra’s opening act Mychelle and songwriter Restrick.
Julian Tollast, head of design and masterplanning at Wembley Park, said: “The return of Wembley Park Live and the launch of The Sound Shell at Wembley Pak marks another milestone in the cultural history of the neighbourhood and carries a particular significance following two difficult years for music and the whole entertainment industry.
“We are extremely pleased to have teamed up with Flanagan Lawrence Architects, on the design of The Sound Shell at Wembley Park and with BBC Introducing on the curation of an evening of live music and entertainment that will give new talented artists the exposure they deserve on a uniquely designed stage.”
The events will run in partnership with Busk in London - showcasing a roster of emerging performers from across London.
Most Read
- 1 'Clean your own roads for Queen' - council says
- 2 ‘Hello, Wembley’: New stage launch kicks off summer of live music
- 3 Covid-19: Hospital admissions and bed occupancy continue to fall
- 4 Writer's hope books could become film franchise
- 5 Giant inflatable theme park opens in Colindale
- 6 Sewage leak emergency in Wembley tower block
- 7 Kensal Tri Team hope to raise £50k
- 8 How the proposed energy price cap changes could affect your bills
- 9 Camden men to remain in custody following organised crime probe
- 10 Wealdstone Brook: Concern over grey fungus
The Sound Shell weighs 20 tonnes and is designed to create an acoustic experience, with a design echoing the iconic arch of Wembley Stadium.
Jason Flanagan, architect and partner at Flanagan Lawrence, said: “Playing Wembley is often seen as the pinnacle of an artist’s career. We imagine the Sound Shell will offer an opportunity for musicians to perform here in a smaller, more informal setting, and hopefully give them the opportunity to take a first step on their journey towards playing the Arena or the iconic Wembley Stadium.
“The Sound Shell visually echoes the stadium’s arch creating a link between Wembley’s smallest and largest stages.”
More information can be found on Wembley Park’s website: www.wembleypark.com/wembleyparklive