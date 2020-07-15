Search

Advanced search

Battle for Bridge Park to go to full trial following mediation

PUBLISHED: 12:19 15 July 2020

Bridge Park community after winning Brent Council's injunction against them in 2019. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Bridge Park community after winning Brent Council's injunction against them in 2019. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Archant

The battle for Bridge Park is scheduled to be played out in a two week trial to decide whether Stonebridge land should be controversially sold.

The Harlesden People’s Community Council (HPCC) has been locked in a legal battle with Brent Council since 2017 over the sell-off of Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre in Harrow Road.

A remote trial is due to begin in the High Court on July 20.

Both parties have agreed to last-minute meditation, taking place on Wednesday, in a bid to avoid a trial.

You may also want to watch:

Read more: Stonebridge community wins appeal for Bridge Park battle to go to full trial

Read more: Community ready to fight as Brent Council brings forward summary court hearing

Read more: Hundreds fill Bridge Park Leisure Centre to stop land sell off

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “The council is committed to finding a resolution and hope to avoid the need for a trial at the High Court.”

Shirley Wilson for HPCC steering group Bridge Park Community Council said: “Our position remains Brent is only custodian trustees with no right to sell the land, which is owned by the African and Caribbean community.”

Attorney General Suella Braverman has agreed to take a neutral stance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Northwick Park doctors talk of ICU experiences and prepare for London to Lombardy fundraiser

Dr Sangam Malani, front, with Dr Arjun Nanavati both running the London2Lombardy race. Picture: LNWUH

Thief jailed for 11 years for his part in armed burglary in Kingsbury

Burglar Craig Green. Picture: Met Police

Anger after developer breaches planning conditions and damages trees in Harlesden

Residents fear trees within a Harlesden development site have been damaged. Picture: Elisabeth Blair Arata

Barnhill by-election recount: Missing ballots were found in unsealed sack

Stock image of person voting. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Teenager appears in court over ‘unprovoked and random’ killing of two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Northwick Park doctors talk of ICU experiences and prepare for London to Lombardy fundraiser

Dr Sangam Malani, front, with Dr Arjun Nanavati both running the London2Lombardy race. Picture: LNWUH

Thief jailed for 11 years for his part in armed burglary in Kingsbury

Burglar Craig Green. Picture: Met Police

Anger after developer breaches planning conditions and damages trees in Harlesden

Residents fear trees within a Harlesden development site have been damaged. Picture: Elisabeth Blair Arata

Barnhill by-election recount: Missing ballots were found in unsealed sack

Stock image of person voting. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Teenager appears in court over ‘unprovoked and random’ killing of two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss Warburton proud to see players respond to pick up point from Hatters

Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu battles for possession with Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball

Battle for Bridge Park to go to full trial following mediation

Bridge Park community after winning Brent Council's injunction against them in 2019. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Barnhill by-election recount: Missing ballots were found in unsealed sack

Stock image of person voting. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Two more people arrested amid investigation into Neasden murder

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

Championship: Luton 1 QPR 1

Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu battles for possession with Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball