Battle for Bridge Park to go to full trial following mediation

The battle for Bridge Park is scheduled to be played out in a two week trial to decide whether Stonebridge land should be controversially sold.

The Harlesden People’s Community Council (HPCC) has been locked in a legal battle with Brent Council since 2017 over the sell-off of Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre in Harrow Road.

A remote trial is due to begin in the High Court on July 20.

Both parties have agreed to last-minute meditation, taking place on Wednesday, in a bid to avoid a trial.

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “The council is committed to finding a resolution and hope to avoid the need for a trial at the High Court.”

Shirley Wilson for HPCC steering group Bridge Park Community Council said: “Our position remains Brent is only custodian trustees with no right to sell the land, which is owned by the African and Caribbean community.”

Attorney General Suella Braverman has agreed to take a neutral stance.