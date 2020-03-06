Brent Council urges bars to sign up to its Women's Night Safety Charter after bartender attacked in Kilburn

Bar staff in Kilburn are calling on pubs and clubs to sign a safety charter after a female bartender was attacked.

The woman, who wishes to remains anonymous, was working for the North London Tavern in Kilburn High Road and is now working with the police to catch the offender.

As she walked to Kilburn tube station to get home after a late night shift she was attacked from behind.

She managed to fight off her attacker and raise the alarm, but the experience has left her badly shaken and angry.

"He grabbed me from behind and put his hand over my mouth, but somehow I managed to wriggle free and scream at the top of my voice," she said.

"Luckily, a resident heard me and came out to see what was going on which frightened him off.

"Women should be able to feel safe, it was a horrible experience and I really don't want anyone else to go through it."

The pub is now one of many across Kilburn and Harlesden that has signed up to the Women's Night Safety Charter campaign.

The campaign, from Brent Council, offers free training to licensees on how to keep female staff and customers safe while they're enjoying the local night life.

Awareness is being ramped up ahead of Kilburn's mile-long street party on July 11, which is part of the London Borough of Culture Brent 2020 celebration.

Brent Council's chief executive Carolyn Downs said: "I am extremely saddened to hear of this woman's experience and she is extremely brave coming forward to tell her story - thank goodness she managed to struggle free.

"We will do everything we can to ensure that businesses can look out for their female customers and staff and are sufficiently trained to protect and proactively identify issues within their venues and deal with them appropriately.

"I would appeal to all pubs and clubs to sign up and show a sense of solidarity that we care about the safety of women while they're out enjoying our vibrant town centres and most importantly that they are supported to get home safe and sound."

Cllr Tom Miller, lead for community safety added: "Our aim with this campaign is to keep women feeling as safe as possible on a night out and help them feel confident about fully engaging with the celebrations."

To sign up email community.safety@brent.gov.uk