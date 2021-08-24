Opinion
'Emergency Afghanistan surgery this Saturday'
Barry Gardiner MP, Brent North
Over the past week I have been contacted by hundreds of constituents who have family in Afghanistan and are desperately looking to bring them over to the UK.
I have therefore decided to hold a special surgery so people can bring their cases to me in person. Please note that this is exclusively for cases related to Afghanistan and not general immigration queries. I will be resuming my regular advice surgeries in September.
The surgery will be held at Brent Civic Centre from 9am on Saturday, August 28.
If you wish to attend please report to the reception area at Brent Civic Centre on the ground floor. Cases will be seen on a first come-first served basis. Please note that this is only for Brent North constituents and I will not be able to take cases on behalf of residents of other constituencies.
To see which constituency you belong to please type your postcode here.
Please also bring with you relevant copies of documents pertaining to your case.
Barry Gardiner (Lab) is MP for Brent North.
