Harlesden pizzeria, Barril, has alcohol licence revoked for acting 'like a nightclub'

A Brazilian pizza restaurant that acted "like a nightclub" has lost its alcohol licence following complaints about noise and anti-social behaviour.

Barril, in High Street, Harlesden, had its licence revoked by Brent Council based on concerns noted by council officers and the Metropolitan Police.

The eaterie had previously been able to play live music and serve alcohol until 2.30am on Monday to Saturday and until 1.30am on Sunday nights.

But the council's nuisance control team (NCT) expressed concerns regarding "unreasonable" levels of noise during these hours combined with a lack of adequate soundproofing measures at the site.

Officers provided copies of written complaints from several neighbouring properties, which referred to the restaurant as a "nightclub".

They described "shouting, screaming and general drunken behaviour" outside the premises and recalled "ridiculous" levels of noise caused by "Brazilian drumming".

NCT officers applied for a review of the licence and suggested reducing the premises' operating hours to reduce the risk of further disturbances.

Licensing officers supported the application, while police representatives suggested the management team at Barril "do not care" about the issue.

In a statement, police licensing officers said: "Police have no confidence in the operational procedures in place with this venue.

"There appears to be blatant disregard for the public nuisance objective and for the conditions set out on the premises licence.

"Police believe the licence should be revoked given the impact it has had with residents."

They added that management had consistently ignored rules around the number of people permitted inside at any one time and often told surplus patrons to "wait around the corner" before coming back following police interventions.

The excess number of people attending the restaurant - which had a maximum capacity of 36 - was also noted by residents who said there could be "at least 100" there on several occasions.

The council's licensing committee agreed with the recommendations put forward by the various responsible authorities on December 4 and removed the restaurant's licence.