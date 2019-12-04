Search

Sarah Marquis stands down from Barnhill ward within days of fellow councillor Michael Pavey

PUBLISHED: 09:25 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 04 December 2019

Sarah Marquis

Sarah Marquis

Archant

A double by-election is to take place in Barnhill after another of its councillors stood down.

Cllr Sarah Marquis, who represents the ward, resigned last week days after the departure of Michael Pavey.

The Labour candidate notified Carolyn Downs, returning officer and chief exec of Brent Council, of her decision to stand down "with immediate effect due to family and personal reasons.

She was first elected in 2014. She was made chair of the planning committee but stood down before being re-elected to serve Barnhill last year.

Her resignation creates another vacancy for the office of councillor for the Barnhill ward.

Michael Pavey resigned on November 26 also citing "family reasons".

In order to trigger a by-election, two local government electors in Brent must write to the chief executive's office requesting that an election take place.

All requests should be emailed to Carolyn.Downs@brent.gov.uk or Chief.Executive@brent.gov.uk or sent to her office in the Civic Centre, in Engineers Way.

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man's killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Man's dead body found in communal area in St Raphael's Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Motorist found guilty of hit-and-run in Kilburn that killed a pedestrian, 60

Man charged with terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Free festive carol evening in Neasden where the Christmas lights will be switched back on

Martin Redston, community activist and business man, has paid for Neasden to have Christmas lights once more.

London Senior Cup: Harrow 1 Brentford B 7

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker walks off (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Queen's Park charity Salusbury World celebrates 20th anniversary with unique project based on its first cohort of refugees

Sarah Reynolds and Hilary Brigden of Salusbury World infront of a Stonebridge Primary school project currently at Willesden Library. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Sarah Marquis stands down from Barnhill ward within days of fellow councillor Michael Pavey

Sarah Marquis

Converted house goes up in flames in Dollis Hill day after a blaze in Wembley

Fire in Denzil Road, Dollis Hill. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan
