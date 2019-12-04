Sarah Marquis stands down from Barnhill ward within days of fellow councillor Michael Pavey

A double by-election is to take place in Barnhill after another of its councillors stood down.

Cllr Sarah Marquis, who represents the ward, resigned last week days after the departure of Michael Pavey.

The Labour candidate notified Carolyn Downs, returning officer and chief exec of Brent Council, of her decision to stand down "with immediate effect due to family and personal reasons.

She was first elected in 2014. She was made chair of the planning committee but stood down before being re-elected to serve Barnhill last year.

Her resignation creates another vacancy for the office of councillor for the Barnhill ward.

Michael Pavey resigned on November 26 also citing "family reasons".

In order to trigger a by-election, two local government electors in Brent must write to the chief executive's office requesting that an election take place.

All requests should be emailed to Carolyn.Downs@brent.gov.uk or Chief.Executive@brent.gov.uk or sent to her office in the Civic Centre, in Engineers Way.