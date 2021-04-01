Barham Libraries books
A community library in Sudbury has been gifted 60 boxes of new books as it prepares to reopen after lockdown.
Barham Community Library, in Harrow Road, is planning its reopening on April 12 in the same month it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Paul Lorber, member of Friends of Barham Library (FOBL) contacted Usborne Books to ask if they could donate a few books and the publishing giant did not disappoint.
On March 31, he picked up some 60 boxes of new books for the children's library, many in various foreign languages.
FOBL were formed 10 years ago in April 2011 after Labour councillors voted to close Barham Park Library.
Mr Lorber said: "Our dedicated team of volunteers have been serving local people ever since and there is nothing we will not do to make Barham Community Library a success.
“We are grateful to companies like Usborne for their support and on our 10 the anniversary wish to say a big thank you to them and to all our dedicated volunteers and all our supporters.”
